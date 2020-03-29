Man arrested and charged after Kilkenny city burglary

Gardaí in Kilkenny city arrested and have charged a man in his 30s in relation to a burglary which occurred on Friday at St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny.

During the course of the burglary at a domestic residence, the man was disturbed and ran from the property. Gardaí received a description of the man and carried out a search of the area. The man was arrested a short distance away.

He was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later charged in relation to the burglary and appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court yesterday evening, Saturday 28th March, 2020 at 6p.m. He was remanded in custody and will appear again on Wednesday 1st April, 2020 at Cloverhill Court.