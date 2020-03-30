Kilkenny people in compliance with strict measures under Covid-19 lockdown

There was widespread compliance to the lockdown introduced by the government on Friday night to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Strict new measures are now in place and people are to stay home until April 12 with very few exceptions.

These include to do essential food shopping, exercise within a two-kilometre radius of where you live, medical appointments and vital family reasons.

This afternoon in Kilkenny City the streets were almost empty with a handful of people making their way to do essential food shopping or out walking. The vast majority walked alone and many had a dog in tow.

Gardaí were on patrol and reported no obvious breaches to the new measures.

Superintendent Derek Hughes said that gardaí were out in numbers patrolling and assisting communities proactively.

He urged any member of the public needing assistance to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.

“We are available to assist people in any way we can during this difficult period and anyone who needs help should call us.

“The Superintendent added that he was very satisfied with the levels of complicance in Kilkenny and government guidance regarding journeys outside the home. It is very clear that the people of Kilkenny are taking this very seriously,” he added.

Meanwhile supermarkets were doing a roaring trade with queues outside Dunnes Stores in the heart of Kilkenny and Caulfields SuperValu on the outskirts of the city.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said that they were experiencing a high volume of visitors.

“Please remember we have daily deliveries from our warehouse and we are open tomorrow and every day after. There is no need to panic, our team of colleagues in store appreciate your support.”

Kilkenny Castle and Park, the jewel in the Marble City’s crown, was closed today. As the clocks go forward this weekend and the days become longer the Castle Park, usually full of walkers, joggers, families and children playing remains eerily empty behind locked gates.