Covid-19 Community Response Forum coordinates Kilkenny approach

A dedicated community support helpline is now up and running in Kilkenny County Council to assist at risk” members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The confidential phoneline service is being established by the new Covid-19 Kilkenny Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations. The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels. The role of the Forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of communities and particularly vulnerable members.

The new phoneline is just one aspect of the forum’s work. Its core aim is contributing to the community-wide effort to limit the spread of Covid-19. Kilkenny County Council, through this group, will ensure that the wide variety of groups working across the city and county to assist those in need, will do so in an organised, collaborative and targeted way.

The council’s Community Response Forum is there to ensure the very best use of the many resources assisting vulnerable persons with their daily needs at this unprecedented time, whether that is collecting medication, food shopping, social support and contact.

“There are a number of agencies currently doing excellent work in delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities," says Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne.

"These groups are currently operating independently of each other and Kilkenny County Council’s role is to provide a targeted, integrated and coordinated approach to the delivery of these much needed services to our more vulnerable citizens across the city and county during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kilkenny County Council is ideally placed both statutorily and regionally to channel this great work and provide the governance structure in partnership with all stakeholders.

"This public health crisis has changed life for so many, and we are there to help with that change. Our own staff whose day-jobs have changed due to this crisis, will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme along with our partner agencies/groups. Already up and running since Friday, March 27, Kilkenny County Council is providing a dedicated free contact number 056-7794145 with the lines open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.”

Included in the COVID-19 Kilkenny Community Response Forum are:



Health Service (HSE)

Kilkenny County Council Staff led by Senior Executive Officer, Community Department

Community Champion nominated by the Wheel.

An Post

Community Welfare Service

An Garda Síochána

Tusla

Local Volunteer Centre

Local Development Companies

Red Cross

Civil Defence

GAA

Irish Farmers Association (IFA)

Public Participation Network

Age Friendly Network

Local Link

Citizen’s Information

Alone

Migrant Forum

Religious.