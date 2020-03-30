Ace

Kilkenny garda gives paws for thought as he walks guide dog

Gardai show their mettle in crisis

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Garda Tadhg Mohally on the beat

Garda Tadhg Mohally from the Kilkenny Scenes of Crime Unit  is used to putting exhibits in evidence bags from crime scenes but this morning he was putting something else into a bag after bringing Ace a guide dog for a walk as he’s owner is unable at this time.

Ace needs a walk everyday to keep up his training so the Gardaí are here to help. Please contact your local Garda Station if you need any assistance