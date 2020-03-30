Ace
Kilkenny garda gives paws for thought as he walks guide dog
Gardai show their mettle in crisis
Garda Tadhg Mohally from the Kilkenny Scenes of Crime Unit is used to putting exhibits in evidence bags from crime scenes but this morning he was putting something else into a bag after bringing Ace a guide dog for a walk as he’s owner is unable at this time.
Ace needs a walk everyday to keep up his training so the Gardaí are here to help. Please contact your local Garda Station if you need any assistance
