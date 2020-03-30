Kilkenny gardaí are doing an Ace job on helping out during Covid-19 crisis

Garda Tadhg Mohally from the Scenes of Crime Unit in Kilkenny is used to putting exhibits in evidence bags from crime scenes but this morning he was putting something else into a bag after bring Ace a guide dog for a walk.

Ace’s owner is unable at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ace needs a walk everyday to keep up his training so the gardaí are here to help.

If you need any help with shopping or prescriptions or any other assistance please contact Kilkenny gardaí on 9056) 7775000.















