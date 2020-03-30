Delight in North Kilkenny as CCTV cameras finally get the go ahead

Urlingford and Graine Community Alert have got the green light to erect CCTV cameras in the North Kilkenny town

The local community have been determined to get the cameras installed in the locality to help prevent crime in the area.

In recent days they were informed that the Community Alert Group's application to install ten CCTV cameras has been approved by the National CCTV Advisory Board and the application has now been forwarded to the Garda Comissioner, Drew Harris for signing.

JPC Chairman Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick raised the matter directly with the Garda Commissioner at the last Joint Policing Committee meeting.

"He gave a commitment to speak with National CCTV advisory Board and that has happened now and the Chef Super Dominic Hayes has informed me of the progress.

As Chair of JPC I would like to express my thanks to the Commissioner for his intervention. I also want to thank the hard working committee in Urlingford for their total commitment to the project and the community along with my fellow councillors who all have been in support."

The Community Alert group in Urlingford was formed many years ago with local ladies Josephine Curran and Brid Doyle spearheading the group. For many years they issued panic alarms and sensor lights to deserving older people in the locality. In 2012 there was a surge in local crime in the parish and the Community Alert responded by establishing a broader-based organisation. It now has 420 members in the parish. Members now look out for their neighbours and older citizens living alone. Text alerts are issued regularly to members advising them to be alert to various scams, petty crimes and suspicious activity in adjoining parishes.

In 2017 the committee decided to install CCTV cameras in the town. Planning was secured, money was collected, and approval of the Joint Policing Authority in Carlow and Kilkenny was secured. In the last few days the National Advisory Board of the Garda Siochana has approved cameras for Urlingford. The local committee are grateful for the support of local gardai in Urlingford, Crime Prevention Officer for Kilkenny Sgt Peter Mc Connon, Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and local councillors Pat Fitzpatrick, Michael McCarthy and Mary Hilda Cavanagh.

A spokesperson for the group said that the garda stations will remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

"Gardai patrols will continue and Gardai are available to assist with humanitarian requests during the Covid 19 emergency. The general advice is to stay safe by staying at home, washing your hands often, cover your coughs and sneezes, and avoid sharing things. The public information booklet issued last week to households has lots of excellent advice for members of your family."