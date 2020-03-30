Kilkenny council offices close due to lockdown - with exception for housing, by appointment only

The offices of Kilkenny County Council are now closed to the public until further notice, with very limited public access, strictly by appointment, for certain housing services.

Phone lines will be manned during normal office hours at 056-7794000. Ring 1890-252654 only for out of hours emergency council services.

A dedicated confidential community support helpline – freephone 1800 500000 or 056 7794145 - is operational in Kilkenny County Council to assist at people at risk in our community in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency. The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

Priority services will continue to be maintained as well as emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance) together with minimal waste management/street cleansing services and a minimal parks maintenance service.

Kilkenny Fire Service will continue to operate as normal. The Motor Tax Offices will be closed, however postal and online motor tax service will continue to operate. Council staff will ensure a continuity of essential and critical service across our key operations and the council’s crisis management team will continue to meet on an ongoing basis.

General information on council services can be accessed online and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by phoning: 056 7794000, logging onto www.kilkennycoco.ie, or send postal queries to Customer Services Desk, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny. Email to: info@kilkennycoco.ie, corporate@kilkennycoco.ie or covidcommunity@kilkennycoco.ie.

Kilkenny County Council says its response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health authorities.