Watch: Tullaroan youngster shows off unerring accuracy in multiple sports

A Kilkenny youngster has been investing his time wisely during the ongoing lockdown, mastering his athletic skills in the backyard.

In this short video shared on Twitter by Tullaroan's Shane Walsh, Charlie demonstrates uncommon proficiency in landing shots and passes in a variety of sports, including hurling, basketball, gaelic football, gridiron football, and golf (left handed). He accurately sends each ball sailing through an open window.

The video has been shared over 770 times. Check it out below:

Young lad from our club in @TullaroanHurlin. Only problem is which sport will he be playing. Please please let it be Hurling this is incredible. pic.twitter.com/IMyBCpNMt0 March 28, 2020

One to keep an eye on maybe.