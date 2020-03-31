Watch: Tullaroan youngster shows off unerring accuracy in multiple sports

Mind the windows

Reporter:

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

KILKENNY

Video shared on Twitter by Shane Walsh

A Kilkenny youngster has been investing his time wisely during the ongoing lockdown, mastering his athletic skills in the backyard.

In this short video shared on Twitter by Tullaroan's Shane Walsh, Charlie demonstrates uncommon proficiency in landing shots and passes in a variety of sports, including hurling, basketball, gaelic football, gridiron football, and golf (left handed). He accurately sends each ball sailing through an open window.

The video has been shared over 770 times. Check it out below:

One to keep an eye on maybe.