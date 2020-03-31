Kilkenny's litter-picking heroes should take a break during Covid-19 crisis - council

The unsung heroes of Kilkenny who voluntarily pick up litter should cease the activity until the Covid-19 crisis has passed, Kilkenny County Council has said.

Numerous volunteers participate in litter picks, and Kilkenny County Council is now urging them to take a break for their own safety, as roadside litter may potentially be contaminated. On a negative note, the council has noticed an increase in the amount of single-use gloves not disposed of properly.

"We ask everyone to play their part and dispose of your litter responsibility, as in recent weeks there has been an increase of disposable gloves littering our streets," says the council's environmental awareness officer Bernadette Moloney.

"While it’s important to protect ourselves against the virus, please dispose of these protective items responsibly, in a bin at the premises they originate from or dispose them in your own bin when you reach home. In the case of someone who is self-isolating as per HSE advice, they should put all personal waste, including used tissues, masks and all cleaning waste in a plastic rubbish bag. Tie the bag when it is almost full. Place the plastic bag in a second bin bag and tie the bag. Leave the bag somewhere safe. The bags should be left for three days before collection."

Kilkenny County Council wishes to thank the many voluntary groups, businesses, schools and individuals that work so hard to keep the county tidy, and hopefully this work will be continued later in 2020.