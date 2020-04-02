Kilkenny venues offer premises should need arise as Covid-19 cases grow

A number of businesses and/or large venues around the county have been in touch with members of Kilkenny's new Covid-19 Community Response Forum to offer their premises as temporary healthcare infrastructure, should the need arise.

The council-led forum has been set up to ensure there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of communities and vulnerable people.

There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and the peak is thought to be still some time away. While Nowlan Park is already in use as a testing facility, the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter 'Chap' Cleere confirmed a number of other organisations had been in touch to offer their assistance.

"They have approached us and said they are more than happy to support if the infrastructure is required," he said.

"It is all being looked at should the need arise. It will be based on demand."

A dedicated helpline is available to people in the community in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice (1800-50000).