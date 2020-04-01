Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 1

The late Fr Fachtna Robert Staunton MHM

The death has occurred of Fr Fachtna Robert Staunton MHM, Rathgar, Dublin, (Uganda, USA, Kenya, Kilkenny, Dublin, and late of Timoleague, Cork) March 30, 2020 in St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Son of the late Denis and Catherin (née Collins) Staunton. Brother of Maura, Sean, Sheila and predeceased by Paddy, Eileen, Michael, Finbarr, Derry, Joan and recently deceased Stephen (Kieran). Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and his Mill Hill Missionary colleagues, friends and staff at St Joseph’s House Mill Hill Missionaries, Dublin.

The Staunton families and the Mill Hill Missionaries appreciate your respect and support at this time. Following a private cremation, a suitable date in the future is awaited to hold a memorial Mass for Fr. Fachtna (Bob) and then his ashes will be interred in Timoleague Abbey Cemetery.

The late John (Jackie) Doherty

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Doherty Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny.

ohn Jackie Doherty late of Main St., Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, died 31st of March 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Maeve sons John and Stephen, daughters-in-law Patricia and Judy, grandchildren Killian, Jack, Kyle, Karen and Lauren, great-grandchildren, Sadie, Billy and Charlie.

A private funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolence page, below as an option to offer your sympathies.