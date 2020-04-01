Kilkenny Covid-19 community forum set up - here is the phone number

A Covid-19 Community Response Forum has been established in Kilkenny to co-ordinate and provide a safety net for the delivery of vital services at this unprecedented time.

The forum met via conference call yesterday (Tuesday), where they were briefed on ongoing measures to cope with the growing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic here. Overseen by the council, a dedicated support helpline has been set up on 1800-500000.

The helpline is to assist members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice. It is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels. The freephone number has lines open 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

The role of the new forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of communities. The forum is there to ensure the very best use of the many resources assisting vulnerable persons with their daily needs, whether that is collecting medication, food shopping, social support and contact.

“It is the last line of defence,” explains Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter 'Chap' Cleere.

“The community response is great, but if anything breaks down, we have people, infrastructure and contacts to pick up the bat. It could be the HSE, GAA, ALONE, other groups. The local authority is now the central point for all of that.”