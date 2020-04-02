Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 2, 2020

The late Mina Hogan (née Fennelly)

The death has occurred of Mina Hogan (née Fennelly), Monavadrew, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her sorrowing family on Wednesday, 1st April 2020. Predeceased, recently by her beloved husband Dan, her brother John and her sister, Sr. Joan. Much loved mother of Gerard, Caitriona, Ann-Margaret and Donnie. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, brothers Donald and Fintan, sister’s Aileen, Ursula and Ann, daughter-in-law Maeve, sons-in-law David and Liam, her 8 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Mina’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date

The late William Roche

The death has occurred of William Roche, Coolnaleen, Glenmore, Kilkenny. William passed away, unexpectedly, in the care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Son of the late John and late Margaret. Sadly missed by his devoted sisters Ellen (Dunphy), Patricia (Lyons) and Mary (Dunne), brothers Tom and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and especially the wonderful and loving staff and clients of SOS, Kasmha House, Kilkenny.

A private funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolences if you would like to express your sympathy.