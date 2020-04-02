Students have to online access to WIT Libraries resources 24/7

All students and staff and Waterford IT have access to a wide range of resources, eBooks, journals, and help guides online to support their study and research.

WIT Libraries says it is committed to maintaining critical services and providing resources virtually for its community of users. While the Luke Wadding and College Street Library buildings are currently closed, WIT Libraries staff continue to work remotely to provide online support and resources to the institute's staff and 9,000 students.

On Friday, April 3 students will have a two-week Easter break from college during which many will choose to study. Earlier this week the Academic Council at WIT announced that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic all semester 2 examinations scheduled for May 2020 are to be replaced by alternative assessment.

“WIT Libraries are endeavouring to meet our communities' information needs by delivering access to credible content from authoritative, scholarly sources," says head of Library and Information Services, Terry O’Brien.

To access online resources off-campus, staff and students simply need their normal network username and password (same as Moodle and same as when you are logging on to the network on campus).

“Many of our services and huge amounts of resources are available to students from off-campus. All online services can be accessed 24/7 via the library website at www.wit.ie/library,” he explains.

This includes:

Unlimited access to over 200,000 eBooks, available at WIT eBooks

Access to millions of articles and journals throu gh our extensive suite of online databases, available at WIT databases

Library subject guides – a one-stop shop to academic subject resources, including everything from literature reviews to referencing and more, available at WIT LibGuides

Continued access to MultiSearch – our one-stop shop discovery tool of all our resources including databases, ejournals and more, available at MultiSearch

O’Brien adds that students need not worry about borrowed books. “There are no overdues or renewals required, we can sort all this out in due course.”

Keep an eye on the WIT Libraries website www.wit.ie/library and social media channels, particularly Facebook.com/WITLibraries and Twitter.com/WITLibraries for further updates.

In the meantime, O'Brien has asked students to get in touch with any queries at libinfo@wit.ie.