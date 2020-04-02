Kilkenny set to answer The Call - major nationwide volunteering effort

The 'Community Call' - a major initiative that links local and national government with the community and voluntary sectors - has been announced by Government in an unprecedented mobilisation of both state and voluntary resources to combat the effects of Covid-19.

The purpose of the call is to coordinate community activity, direct community assistance where it is needed and marshal the volunteering energy of the country. The immediate focus is to ensure that our elderly and most vulnerable are looked after, where they have no immediate family or neighbours to assist.

To answer the Government's Community Call, Kilkenny County Council has a dedicated community support confidential helpline up and running and has established the Kilkenny Covid-19 Community Response Forum. The role of the Forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of our communities and its vulnerable members.

Operating 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, it can be reached on 1800 500000 or email covidsupport@kilkennycoco.ie for help.

“I welcome the launch of this wonderful initiative during this very difficult time for everyone," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter 'Chap' Cleere.

"There are a number of voluntary organisations and agencies currently doing excellent work in delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities. These groups are currently operating independently of each other and Kilkenny County Council’s role, through this initiative, is to provide a targeted, integrated and coordinated approach to the delivery of these much-needed services to our more vulnerable citizens across the county during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I urge everyone to observe the social distancing guidelines and stay at home. This is what is needed in order for us to fight this virus and stop the spread. Please stay safe and healthy and we will come through this together.”