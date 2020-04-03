Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 3, 2020

The late Mary Dollard (née Moriarty)

The death has occurred of Mary Dollard (née Moriarty), Circular Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Dollard, Mary, (nee Moriarty) (2 Circular Road, Kilkenny and late of Cappagh, Brandon, Co Kerry) April 2nd 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Jim and cherished mother of Kieran, Ray, Jim, John, Marian, Elizabeth, Eva, Angela, Anne and Margaret Mary, deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters-in-law Rosemary Moriarty (Cork) and Eily Moriarty (Tralee) and by all the family circle.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá h-anam dílis. In accordance with current guidelines a private Funeral is taking place.

The late Paul Kinsella

The death has occurred of Paul Kinsella, Poullogh, Skeoughvosteen, Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny, and formerly Woodstock Street, Athy, Co Kildare.

Paul died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 2 in the loving care of his family. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Liam and Michael, his sister Lisa, sister in law Fiona, his nephews Ryan, Enda and Martin, his niece Evelyn, relatives and his many friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings, Paul will be cremated at a private ceremony over the coming days. A Funeral Mass will be held after the current restrictions are lifted to celebrate Paul's life. Donations can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

Anyone who would like to sympathise with Paul's family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie which would be very much appreciated.

The late Marie Dillon (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Marie Dillon (née Phelan), Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Marie died peacefully at St. Columba's Hospital Thomastown in her 98th year.Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter-in-law Dolores. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Anthony, daughters Miriam, Imelda and Monica, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, the funeral takes place privately. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial mass to celebrate Marie'S life will be held at a later date.

The late Kitty Hogan (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Kitty Hogan (née Maher) late of 7 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Tullahought, Co. Kilkenny. Died 1st April 2020. Wife of the late Councillor Jimmy Hogan. Sadly missed by her loving children Tommy, Decky, Kay and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolence page RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Barbara Kenna

The death has occurred of Barbara Kenna, Kickham Street and Friary Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. April 2nd 2020 in the loving care of Ann, Phil and the wonderful staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother of Anne (Nolan), John, Michael and the late Paddy. She will be deeply missed by her husband, daughter, sons, sister Evelyn, son-in-law law Ned, daughters-in-law Helen and Mairéad, grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Eimear, John, Aobha, Laura, Paddy, and Elora, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Siobhán, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family and friends, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at the bottom of this page. Barbara's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11a.m. on Sunday, April 5th, on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late Carmel Lacey (née Casey)

The death has occurred of Carmel Lacey (née Casey) Moolum, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Lisduggan, Waterford



Daughter of the late Paudie and Joan (Lisduggan, Waterford). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill, daughters Tara, Eve and Hannah, son Liam, brother Paudie, sisters, aunts, mother-in-law Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use online condolences if you would like to express your sympathy. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Breda O' Brien

The death has occurred of Breda O'Brien, Sunnyside, Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny & formerly of Skehana, Castlecomer, (retired employee of Cleary's, Dublin) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 2nd April, 2020.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Mary, and infant brother Martin. Breda will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, John, Mick, Ber, Jim, Kathleen, Paddy, Dan and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and all her carers, especially Margret, relatives and friends.

Breda's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, however due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Breda's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming on Friday, 3rd April at 2pm by using the following link: http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the 'Condolences' on RIP.ie. A celebration of Breda's life will take place at a later date.

The late Mary Quinn

The death has occurred of Mary Quinn, (Baile An Aoire and late of Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny): On 1st April 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Sadly missed by the residents and staff at Good Shepherd Sisters, Baile An Aoire.

A private funeral will take place, due to the H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass for Mary will take place at a later date. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Mary’s friends on RIP.ie.