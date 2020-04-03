Four more Kilkenny community projects share over €95,000 in LEADER funding

Four community enhancing projects and initiatives in Kilkenny are to get a major boost this week with the announcement of finance under the latest round of LEADER funding.

Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club, the Fox and Goose Community Shop and Tearooms, Trail Kilkenny and County Kilkenny LEADER Partnership all share over €95,000 in funding confirmed, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club (KACC) gets €12,237 to purchase new equipment, kayaks and boats to continue to offer the public the opportunity to participate in paddle sports, to be more active and add colour and life to the River Nore.

The Fox and Goose Community Shop and Tearooms group has been allocated €21,918.60. The purpose of this project is for an analysis and needs survey of the Fox and Goose premises and car park in Clara to look at, but not limited to the status of the current building; health and safety; the suitability of building for tea rooms, shop and a resource centre and the overall suitability of the location.

Trail Kilkenny has been granted €17,998.68. Their funding was sought for the purchase and installation of a five-year maintenance and monitoring contract for five footfall counters to provide accurate, timely data on all walking trail usage.

Kilkenny LEADER itself was granted €43,469.60 to deliver four personal ongoing development programmes in Kilkenny in 2020 targeting a total of 40 participants across the programmes.

Deputy Phelan congratulated all of the successful applicants.

“Up to the end of March of this year, 108 projects have been approved. To date, €2,889,945 in grants have been shared out. This funding is critical in sustaining and developing services needed in rural communities. Another tranche of projects are going through the rigorous approvals process and to date, a total of 44.9% of projects submitted have been approved," he said.

“LEADER funding has helped Kilkenny greatly over the years and finance has helped countless local companies get off the ground. It has also benefitted community organisations and facilities and breathed new life back into rural parishes across the county. Kilkenny has been allocated €6,442,732 and I look forward to this funding further benefiting communities into the future."