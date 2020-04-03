Woman (28) to appear at Kilkenny court charged with fraud and theft offences

A 28-year-old woman is to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this evening in relation to suspected fraud and theft offences committed here and in neighbouring counties in recent days.

The woman was arrested in the Paulstown area yesterday (Thursday) after exchanging a €200 note at a local premises. A number of businesses in Carlow town had earlier shared concerns over an individual attempting to tender a €200 note, and Gardaí recognised the hallmarks of similar 'change scam' incidents elsewhere.

The woman also matched the description of an indiviual wanted for burglary at a pharmacy premises on the Granges Road in Kilkenny and at a shop in Freshford at the end of last month.

Following her arrest, the woman was detained at Thomastown Garda Station where she was questioned in relation to two burglary and five theft offences in counties in the South-east. A 46-year-old man known to the woman will also appear before the court this evening in relation to similar offences.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon praised local businesses for their vigilance which brought the matter to the attention of gardaí, and assisted significantly in the arrest. Gardaí have appealed to all business and people to be wary of these kind of incidents.