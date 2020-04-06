Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 6, 2020

The lat Maura Moriarty (née Denieffe)

The death has occurred of Maura MORIARTY (née Denieffe) Churchtown, Dublin / Freshford, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of The Gascgoine House. Maura will be sadly missed by her husband John, her two daughters Caitríona and Carmel and her son Kevin along with her grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well as her extended family and friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Those wishing to view the Funeral Service can do so at this link on Tuesday (7 April) from 11.30am. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Maura's family can do so below.

The late James (Jim) Power

The death has occurred of James (Jim) POWER, (Reeden, Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of the The Ring, Bennettsbridge) 5th April 2020, in the wonderful care of Mairead and staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, James (Jim), beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Nicola and Elaine, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, sister Anna (Bergin), son-in-law Kenneth, grandson Daniel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Jim's family can do so below. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Andrew (Jnr) Moriarty

The death has occurred of Andrew ( Jnr) Moriarty Kelso, Scotland and formerly St. Mary's Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny), died tragically in Scotland aged 28. Predeceased by his adoring brother Martin.Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Andy (Snr) and Anne, brothers Patrick, TJ ,Ryan, Danny, Joey and Liam, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends in both Scotland and Ireland.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 a private funeral will take place in Kelso on April 17. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial Mass to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at a later date. The Moriarty family would like to thank all who helped them over the last five weeks for their unconditional support in both Kelso and Ireland.