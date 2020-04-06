Garda Covid-19 checkpoints will continue in Kilkenny

Covid-19 checkpoints are continuing across the Kilkenny-Carlow garda division in a bid to remind people to stay home and prevent unnecessary movement.

Gardaí are reinforcing the Government message that staying at home is the best way to keep your friends, family and communities safe. Gardaí say they wish to remind people to remain home except in the following circumstances:

To travel to and from work where the work is considered an essential service;

to shop for food;

to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products for yourself, your family or someone who is vulnerable or cocooning;

for vital family reasons including caring for children, elderly or vulnerable people but excluding social family visits;

to exercise within 2 km of your house. You cannot exercise with people from outside your household.

An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny Carlow Division wish to remind those who are cocooning or need food or medicine collected please ring your local Garda Station. They also want to thank those that are abiding by the guidelines.

A full list of Garda Stations can be found at garda.ie.

Carlow 0599136629

Kilkenny 0567775000

Thomastown 0567754150