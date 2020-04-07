Deaths in Kilkenny, April 7, 2020

The late Kit (Catherine) Rafferty (née Stapleton)

The death has taken place of Kit (Catherine) Rafferty (nee Stapleton) Chapel lane, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Edinburgh, Scotland and Maudlin Street, Thomastown, peacefully, in the care of Tennypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny, in her 96th year.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and her daughter Catherine. Sadly missed by her son Joe, brothers Billy, Frank and Tony, sisters Ann, Binty and Bessy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Pat and Nancy, brothers-in-law John, Patsy and Tom, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Kit is predeceased by her brothers Joe, Pat, John, Larry, Bernie, Tom and Mick Dack, sisters Molly, Peggy and Unie.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A message of sympathy can be left for Kit by pressing the 'condolence' option on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will take place on a later date .

The late James (Jim) Cantwell

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Cantwell, Larchfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, 5th April 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, James (Jim) in his 100th year, beloved husband of the late Susan (Sue) and much loved father of Mary, Richard and Majella, sadly missed by his loving family, sister Teresa, sons-in-law Michael and Jerry, grandsons John and Philip, brothers-in-law John (Walshe) and John (Heron), sister-in-law Terry, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Jim's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this diifcult time.

The late Fionnuala Daly (née Foskin)

The death has occurred of Fionnuala Daly (née Foskin), Buckstown, Mullinavat, Kilkenny.



Fionnuala passed away, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Milo. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Keith, mother Kitty (Main Street, Mullinavat), sisters Sinead, Grainne and Deirdre, father-in-law Robert, mother-in-law Carmel, aunt Kay, sisters-in-law Georgina and Mairead, brothers-in-law Leonard, Pat, Anthony, Mick and Brian, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place on Tuesday for family and close friends, due to government advice on public gatherings. Please use the online condolence book below to express your sympathy. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to 'Night Nursing Service' at the Irish Cancer Society. A memorial service for Fionnuala will take place at a later date.

The late Sr Catherine Dunne

The death has occurred of Sr Catherine Dunne, Religious of the Sacred of Mary, Huntstown Wood, Dublin 15, and late of Conahy, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Monday, 6th April 2020, peacefully at Blanchardstown Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Ann, sisters Tess and Sr. Mary R.S.H.M, Sr. Cartherine will be sadly missed by her loving brothers Ger and John, sisters Bridie (O'Shea), Julia (Mitchell), Betty (Ward), Nancy (O'Neill), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the Sacred Heart of Mary Sisters, extended family and friends.

Sr Catherine's funeral will take place privately. If you would like to leave a condolence for Sr. Catherine's family. please use the Condolence Book at the bottom of this notice, A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Úna Freeman (née Cullen)

The death has occurred of Úna Freeman (née Cullen) Chapel Lane, New Ross, Wexford / The Rower, Kilkenny.



Freeman (nee Cullen) Chapel Lane, New Ross, late of Ballynunnery, The Rower, Co Kilkenny & Kilbraney Gusserane, Co Wexford. Úna predeceased by her husband Martin, daughter Úna May, sisters Alica, & Maggie. Deeply regretted by her loving family sisters Bridie, Tessie, May & Ann, brothers James, John-Joe, Martin & Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In light of Goverment Directives please note Mass & Burial wil be for Family only. Please use Condolence Book at the bottom of the of this notice. A memorial service for Úna will take place at a later date.

The late Breda Lennon (née Dwan)

The death has occurred of Breda LENNON (née Dwan) Westfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, 6th April 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Breda, beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Sylvia, Mark, Padraig and John, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brothers Petie and Liam, sisters Mary and Geraldine, son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Louise and Fan Da, her thirteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral will take place and Mass for the repose of Breda's soul will take place at a later date. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Breda's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank Dr Brendan Lee, the Health care staff in Cork University and St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for their kind attention to Breda and to everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Josie (Johanna) Manning (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Josie (Johanna) Manning (née Butler), Rhue, Johnswell, Kilkenny.



Josie (Johanna) Manning, predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Mary, Joan, Statia, Margaret and Kathleen, sisters Kit, Jib, Sr Pauline, brothers Denis and Tommy, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Martina, sons-in-law Sean, Michael, Andrew, Michael and Noel, grandchildren: Emma, Fiona, Sarah, Clara, Ava, Brid, Joe, Martin, Siobhan, Stacey, Aaron, Marie Claire, Caitlin, Aoife and Adam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings, and to protect our most vulnerable family friends. A private funeral will take place. A memorial mass for Josie’s life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie. Josie’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.