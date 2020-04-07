Suspected drug driver with three-year-old child in car arrested in Kilkenny

A three-year-old child was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by gardaí in Kilkenny last night, with the driver subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Detective gardaí on anti-crime and Covid-19 patrols in Kilkenny City stopped the car in the early hours of Monday morning. The male driver tested positive for the presence of cocaine, and the results of a blood sample are being awaited. As well as the infant, a woman was also a passenger in the vehicle.

Covid-19 checkpoints continue around the county, with gardaí advising people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

A learner permit driver with no insurance or tax was also stopped in Callan on Sunday night, and the vehicle was seized.