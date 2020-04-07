Kilkenny groups invited to apply for Human Rights and Equality Grant

Organisations across County Kilkenny who work on issues of human rights and equality are being invited to apply to the Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2020.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission will award small grants of up to €6,000 and general grants of up to €20,000 to support activities in Ireland that promote access to justice for people who face the greatest barriers to accessing their rights.

Now in its fifth year, grants are open to civil society organisations, rights-holder and community led groups, and trade unions from across the country, who can bring forward proposals on empowering people to understand and claim their rights. This includes people at risk of discrimination protected under the nine grounds of Ireland’s equality legislation: gender, civil status, family status, age, sexual orientation, disability, race, religion, and membership of the Traveller community and people at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

One Kilkenny organisation, Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement, is among those previously awarded funding for work focused on human rights and equality. Since 2016, under its grant scheme, the Commission has supported over 100 human rights and equality projects across Ireland.

The strict deadline for receipt of applications is Monday, April 27 at 4pm and full details of the grant scheme are available on the Commission’s website.

“The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is committed to support people who face the greatest barriers in access to justice across our community," says Professor Caroline Fennell, Acting Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

“Civil society, community and voluntary organisations across Kilkenny working to empower people to claim their rights are encouraged to review the grants criteria and to apply."