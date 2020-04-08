Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 8

The late Liam Brett

The death has occurred of Liam Brett, (102 Assumption Place, Kilkenny) 7th April 2020, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, pre-deceased by his loving son Dermot and sister Maureen, beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Paul, Damien and Declan, sadly missed by his wife and sons, brothers Michael and Pat, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for Liam will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Liam's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Sheila Delaney (née Doran)

The death has occurred of Sheila Delaney (nee Doran) ("St Enda's", Newpark Drive, Kilkenny and formerly of Mitchelstown, Cork) 7th April 2020, at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Sheila, beloved wife of the late Ned and loving mother of the late Pauline, dear mother of Therese and Eamonn, sadly missed by her daughter and son, brother Fr. John Doran (UK) and sister Teresa Doran (Cork), brother-in-law Declan Casey, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Sheila's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Kit (Catherine) Rafferty (née Stapleton)

The death has occurred of Kit (Catherine) Rafferty (née Stapleton) Chapel lane, Thomastown, Kilkenny, and formerly of Edinburgh, Scotland and Maudlin Street, Thomastown, peacefully, in the care of Tennypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny, April 6, 2020 in her 96th year.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and her daughter Catherine. Sadly missed by her son Joe, brothers Billy, Frank and Tony, sisters Ann, Binty and Bessy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Pat and Nancy, brothers-in-law John, Patsy and Tom, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Kit is predeceased by her brothers Joe, Pat, John, Larry, Bernie, Tom and Mick Dack, sisters Molly, Peggy and Unie.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A message of sympathy can be left for Kit by pressing the 'condolence' option on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The late Michael Shortall

The death has occurred of Michael Shortall, Yellow Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, Late of ESB, Dublin, in Brookhaven Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Carmel, and loving father of Father Michael, Breda and Sinéad and grandfather of Mary, Tristan and Conal. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, Nigel and Adrian, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. It can be viewed online at www.castlecomerparish.ie. Requiem Mass and burial will be streamed online at 3:00 p.m. on April 8th. A memorial mass for Michael will take place at a later date

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. A condolence book is available on RIP.ie for those who wish to express their sympathy to the family.