Sunshine the order of business in Kilkenny as temperatures rise

The mercury is continuing to rise in Kilkenny today with good sunshine and few clouds in the sky across the county.

It certainly makes change from the downpours of Sunday. Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather says we can expect some good weather today and tomorrow, turning more unsettled by Good Friday. Today's temperatures will be 'very pleasant', rising as high as 17 degrees.

"Some high cloud will edge in on Thursday but still holding dry and warm," he says.

"Outbreaks of rain though early Good Friday and it will dry up in the evening. Cloudy but dry for Saturday but more rain is expected on Easter Sunday. Unsettled also early next week."