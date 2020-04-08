Fitzpatrick's classic corner shop in Kilkenny delivers in time of need

A trip to the corner shop for fresh supplies seems to be the highlight of my day at the moment. I can’t see the reason why people are stock piling when we can avail of regular fresh produce, while supporting local.

So I am delighted to report that I have discovered Brian and Katrina Fitzpatrick’s vegetable shop in John’s Green and they have everything that I need for a nutritious hearty family meal.

Fitzpatrick’s Fresh Fruit & Vegetables is one of the last vegetable shops to remain open in Kilkenny city today. Formerly known as Iverk Produce or Silver Springs, this corner shop has been open for business for over 30 years. It was founded by the late John O’Shea, with the Fitzpatricks taking it over in 2008.

Today they sell much more than just fruit and veg and this is what I love about it. There is a huge range of local produce, ranging from organic veg, fresh herbs, flour, olives, lentils, grains, rice, sauces, granola, pizza bases, deli counter salads and meats, freshly baked bread to ready-made meals.

“We had to diversify when we took over to put a bit of life back into the shop, plus we try buy as much local produce as much as we can,” said Brian. “People go mad for Michael Bergin’s unwashed carrots from Jenkinstown.”

Local is what they do best, with other suppliers such as The Little Company, Riversfield Organic Farm, Kildalton College berries, Iverk Produce, Mise en Place salads, curries and stews, Bob & Joan’s juicy jams and sauces, Ballyfoyle hand cut ham, the list goes.

The Irish producers they support are O’Neill’s sausages, rashers and puddings, Kilbeggan organic porridge, Stafford brown bread. Another big winner for them is the delicious range of Irish tomatoes that are just coming into season.

In dealing with social distancing, Brian allows only three customers in at a time. People don’t tend to browse, they are regulars and they all know what they want.

“People are apprehensive at the moment, so they are happy to ring in with their order, which they can collect at our door or we can deliver to theirs if they live in town,” he said. “We have a great customer base and they like coming in to support us because we support local businesses. The customers are the ones that keep us going.”

Fitzpatrick’s is open daily from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.