Deaths in Kilkenny, April 9, 2020

The late Mary Canavan (née Burris)

The death has occurred of Mary Canavan (née Burris), Thomastown, Kilkenny. Mary, (pre-deceased by her beloved husband John) died suddenly on Tuesday, 7th April. Mary is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Tom, Maurice and John, brothers Jim, Maurice and John, granddaughter Lois, John's wife Carina, Tom's partner Izabel, sisters-in-law Valerie and Mary, niece Áine, nephew Óran, dear friends Judy and Joey and all her extended family and friends.

Due to Government regulations a private cremation ceremony will take place. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

The late Vera Doheny (née Keogh)

The death has occurred of Vera Doheny (née Keogh), Maxtown, Callan, Kilkenny



Peacefully on Wednesday 8th April 2020 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Joe, John, Noel, Martin, Brian and Kevin, sister Ita, daughters-in-law Bernie, Josie, Marion, Ann and Christine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Vera’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Allan Lyons

The death has occurred of Allan Lyons, Ballyconnought, Tullogher, Kilkenny. Allan passed away, unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his wife Catriona, his beloved daughter Alannah, sister Marina, brothers Michael and John, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday for family and close friends, due to government advice on public gatherings. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to express your sympathy.

The late Denis Murphy

The death has occurred of Denis Murphy formerly of 7, St Fiacres Place, Kilkenny and more recently of 88, Parkway North, Yonkers, New York, USA died suddenly on March 25, 2020. Denis is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Ciara and step daughter Sofia. Beloved son of Mary and the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Siobhan and Catriona and brothers Eamonn and Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends in the US and Ireland.

Funeral Mass followed by cremation to be conducted in Yonkers, New York. A Memorial Mass service to celebrate Denis's life will be held in Kilkenny at a later date.

The late John O'Shea

The death has occurred of John O'Shea Gurteen Road, Railyard, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann, his sister Moll and brothers Patsy and Michael. John will be sadly missed by his sons Martin and Andrew, brothers Buddy and Tom, sisters Janie and Biddy, daughter-in-law Georgina (Cleary), grandchildren Anna and Donie, sister-in-law Ester, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate John's Life will take place at a later date.