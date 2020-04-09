Kilkenny asked to #shineyourlight this Saturday night for hope and love

Kilkenny households and public buildings are being asked to 'shine your light' this weekend as part of a campaign asking people to come together as a country.

The #ShineYourLight /#LonraighdoSholas campaign this weekend will involve people shining a light in homes on Saturday, April 11 at 9pm to show that 'light can reach us all'. You can take part by shining a light that can be seen from your home for all the people who are sick, those who have lost their lives and the loved ones who remain, reminding us that love and hope are always with us.

Local authorities, sporting bodies, government and industry will also #ShineYourLight by lighting up national, international, public and privately-owned buildings. County Hall, City Hall, fire stations and Kilkenny Castle will be lit up on Saturday night supporting this campaign.

You are asked at 9pm on Saturday night, April 11, to #ShineYourLight in isolation from your home or wherever you are, with your phone torches, by flashing your house lights, leaving a candle in your windows, even using your Christmas lights.