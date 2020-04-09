Ballyragget mourns death of Canon Percy Grant

It was with great sadness that the people of St Patrick’s Parish Ballyragget, learned of the death of their beloved priest and friend, Canon Percy Grant.

Canon Grant ministered to his faithful in St Patrick’s Parish for nearly 50 years. His faithfulness to his priestly call and his concern for each parishioner knew no boundaries. On his arrival in Ballyragget he visited every household and became acquainted with his parishioners. Through his celebration of the Mass, Sacraments and his weekly visitors to the schools he maintained this genuine interest in the families and up to the age of 93 could still remember each one by name.

He was a co-founder of the Credit Union, an avid golfer, a keen card player and a faithful supporter of the GAA, following keenly the achievements of the local club St Patrick’s, and county teams - not forgetting his native Ballyhale Shamrocks. He played for Carrickshock and St Kieran’s in his youth was proud of marking former Taoiseach Charles Haughey on one occasion.

Canon Grant was called to his heavenly home on March 17, 2020. Due to Covid-19, the parish community were unable to attend his funeral Mass and prayers at which Bishop Dermot Farrell officiated.

A special thanksgiving Mass to celebrate his wonderful like will be arranged at a later date.