Kilkenny TD, councillor call for six-month rates write-off for small local businesses

Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan and his party colleague Councillor Maria Dollard are calling for a six-month rates write-off for small independent retailers and other small businesses to help the economic recovery when Ireland starts to look at post Covid-19 recovery.

The pair say that Central Government should make up the loss of revenue to local councils so that they can maintain essential services - but that a rates write-off is an essential minimum request for local business. They have also said that Government should establish a mandatory arbitration system to mediate between landlords and tenants so that a fair system is in place to ensure both landlords and tenants are supported fairly in getting out of this crisis.

"We are of the view that while a six-month rate write-off, won’t in itself help many businesses to get back on their feet, it will send out an important message that we are in this together and together we will emerge," said Cllr Dollard.

Deputy Malcolm Noonan said that this was the request of Retail Ireland, and that having attended an IBEC online briefing for Oireachtas members, he was made aware of the immense challenges faced by small and medium sized enterprises as the State emerges from the pandemic.

"A rates write off could be financed by Central Government so that local authorities are not out of pocket and can maintain services," says Cllr Dollard.

"Furthermore we need an independent arbitration process so that landlords and tenants can work out a fair way of dealing with the lost months of trading."

Deputy Noonan pointed to the much greater financial supports available to business in other countries such as cash grants, liquidity measures and interest free loans.

"Money has never been cheaper, we should use every mechanism at our disposal; EU and State Aid to ensure that our valuable SMEs and small retailers can emerge and thrive once again," he said.