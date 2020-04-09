Amazing Kilkenny library resources still available with a virtual visit

Even though Kilkenny's library buildings are closed at the moment, you can always pay a virtual visit and access all the amazing online library resources available free of charge.

One such resource is our annual 'Spring into Storytime', which will continue in a digital format, with short podcasts and videos for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This April, library staff in Kilkenny and around the country are working together to bring storytimes to children and families, to encourage everyone to continue reading and sharing stories.

Libraries Ireland have agreed a deal with Irish publishers and writers, allowing us to record storytimes and share during this period. This initiative will provide another valuable resource for families alongside the online services already provided.

Spring into Storytime online:

Podcasts and videos of storytimes will available on the library website (www.kilkennylibrary.ie – news) and on our facebook and twitter pages (@kilkennylibrary) on Mondays and Fridays at 11.30am, and book recommendations for children on Wednesdays at 11.30am, beginning Monday, April 13.

Staff have been consistently developing a varied and comprehensive collection of children’s materials in digital formats – both eBook and eAudiobook, and these can be accessed through kilkennylibrary.ie or through Borrowbox App, using your library card. If you are not a member already, you can sign up for membership online, and access these resources immediately.

“Library staff have again gone above and beyond, thinking outside the box to bring digital storytimes to children all over the county,” says County Librarian, Josephine Coyne.

“Despite the limitations of the current crisis, it is heart-warming to see the commitment to ensuring Spring into Storytime continues to provide children and families with storytelling experiences.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has praised the initiative.

“As a father of four young children, I think this is a wonderful initiative using modern technology to bring the magic of storytelling into the homes of children," he said.

"As a result, children’s story-time sessions will now be available online thanks to cooperation between local libraries and Irish Publishers. Well done to all involved in getting this up and running."

For further information, contact info@kilkennylibrary.ie or phone 056-7794160.