Deaths in Kilkenny for Good Friday, April 10, 2020

The late Lena Aylward

The death has occurred of Lena Aylward, Kildrummy, Windgap, Kilkenny, and St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown.

Lena died peacefully at St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, Kilkenny on Wednesday 8th April 2020. Predeceased by her sisters, Peg and Biddy and brothers Dick, Jim and Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, Kathleen, Alice and Betty, brothers, Pake, Tom, Brendan and John and all her extended family and friends.The family would like to thank the nurses, carers and all the staff in St Columba’s Hospital, Thomaastown for their excellent care and attention to Lena.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Lena’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Michael (Micky) Maher

The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) Maher, Physicianstown, Callan, Kilkenny. Micky died peacefully on Thursday 9th April, in the care of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. Micky will be sadly missed by his brother Seamus, nephews Pat and Thomas Maher, Richard, Pat and Michael Marnell, Patrick, Brendan and John Maher, nieces Mary O’Donnell, Catherine Scully and Geraldine Schmadake, sister-in-law Kitty Maher, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Micky’s life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Micky’s family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.