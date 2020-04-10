Friday, April 10: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny increases

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny has increased by two.

The latest figures from the Department of Health latest show that 90 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus. That's up from 88 the previous day.

Nationally, there are now 6,574 confirmed cases, and 263 people have died. Of those who have died, 161 were male and 102 were female, and the median age is 81. Around 72% of cases (187) occurred in a hospital environment, and 30 cases (11%) were in Intensive Care Units.