Flood defence plan 'a new dawn' for Graignamanagh

An investment of €9 million to strengthen flood defences on the River Barrow, and tributaries, in Graignamanagh is a ‘new dawn’ for the south Kilkenny town.



Local councillor and chairman of Kilkenny County Council Peter Cleere, signed a contract for the scheme last month.

“This latest development marks a new dawn for the people of Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch.



“This Flood Relief Scheme will alleviate the risk of flooding to the entire community and one that is technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable.



“It will see works in both the Duiske and the Barrow Rivers and enhancements to the public realm with an estimated overall investment of over €9million.”



For the first time the work will be carried out by two neighbouring counties, each bordering different sides of the River Barrow

Kilkenny County Council as the lead authority in partnership with Carlow County Council and the OPW, signed the contract with Byrne Looby Partners to advance and implement a Flood Relief Scheme for Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch, in March.



The town has long been affected by flooding events from both the Barrow and Duiske Rivers. The appointment of consultants is a milestone for the town and the first step towards the protection of communities and businesses.

There are five further schemes to be progressed in Kilkenny over the next few years.