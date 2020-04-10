Latest - Good Friday: Another increase in Kilkenny confirmed cases

As of tonight, 96 people in Kilkenny have now tested positive for Covid-19.

It's up by six from yesterday evening, when the official figure was 90. Some 480 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed this evening. Including test results which have been sent to Germany for testing (which may include tests from older cases) the total figure of those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 here is 8,089.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show 25 more people with the illness here died today. There have now been 287 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland. Of these, 175 were male and 113 were female.

Figures for confirmed cases show that Kilkenny is still rising faster than many surrounding counties. Neighbouring Waterford, which has a greater population, has 60 confirmed cases as of this evening.