Deaths in Kilkenny for Monday, April 13, 2020

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Rea (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Rea (née Doyle), late of Artane, Dublin and formerly Castlecomer, Kilkenny, 11th April 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Sisters and staff of the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Susan, son-in-law Paddy, granddaughter Amy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

Betty’s funeral will take place privately due to Government restrictions at this time. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Betty, please do so to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

The late Mary Buggy Brennan

The death has occurred of Mary Buggy Brennan, formerly of Tourtane, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her son Liam. Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter Sharon, son Ken, brother Séan, sisters Annie and Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section below. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a further date.

The late Ann Marie Hogan

The death has occurred of Ann Marie Hogan, (Castle Avenue, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange) 9th April 2020, unexpectedly, at her home, Ann Marie, beloved mother of Michelle, Steven and Ian, sadly missed by her loving children, brothers Tom, Seamus and Andy, sisters Margaret and Mary, granddaughter Paige, aunt Alice, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Ann Marie's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Ann Marie's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.