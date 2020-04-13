Tributes to the late Ann Marie Hogan, Thomastown and Cuffesgrange

Tributes have been paid to the late Ann Marie Hogan (Castle Avenue, Thomastown, and formerly of Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange) who passed away unexpectedly last week at her home.

She was the beloved mother of Michelle, Steven and Ian, and is sadly missed by her loving children, brothers Tom, Seamus and Andy, sisters Margaret and Mary, granddaughter Paige, aunt Alice, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ann Marie was well known for her involvement in Kilkenny festivals, sport and events. Many of those who knew her or worked with her paid tribute to her on social media in recent days.

Administrator of the Kilkenny Arts Festival Valerie Ryan described her as "a breath of fresh air", and said she would be sadly missed, while popular chef Anne Neary said she was a "wonderful, kind, helpful, funny, and supportive person".

The Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, for which Ann Marie was a committee member and friend, said everyone was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of her passing.

"Ann Marie was a bundle of energy and constant source of encouragement and fun in everything to do with Savour Kilkenny. She became not just a colleague but a dear and trusted friend to all of us," says a post on the festival's social media page.

"She was a constant and vivacious presence on the Parade every October bank holiday weekend since she joined the committee nine years ago. Her laugh and smile were absolutely inflectious. Apart from Savour and her beloved children and grandchild, Kilkenny hurling was her total passion and no homecoming or after-match meal in Citywest was complete without her bubbly presence.

"Dancing of all sorts were another love and she was comfortable jiving or organising her legendary set dancing classes in the Brogmaker pub for many years."