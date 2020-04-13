Monday, April 13: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny stands at 124

There are 124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny as of last night's figures from the Department of Health.

Ireland is now approaching the 10,000 mark, with 430 new Covid-19 confirmed cases yesterday and an additional 297 cases reported by a laboratory in Germany. That is 9,655 confirmed cases as of last night.

There have been 334 deaths of people with coronavirus, with 14 more deaths confirmed on Sunday.

The figures for confirmed cases continue to show that Kilkenny is rising faster than many surrounding counties.