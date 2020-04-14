Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The late Kieran Brennan

The death has occurred of Kieran Brennan (Golf View Terrace and Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny and late of Dublin) Apriil 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Beloved son of Philomena and the late John, loving brother of Catherine, Mary B, Paul and John (UK). He will be sadly missed by his mother, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends especially Mary.

Due to current restrictions a private Funeral for immediate family has taken place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Kieran's life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Maureen Comerford (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Maureen Comerford (née Brennan), Coon West, Via Carlow, Coon, Kilkenny. In her 97th Year. Peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas. Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughters Ann, Joan, Mary, Eileen, sons Michael and Patrick, sons-in-law John, Martin and Liam, daughters-in-law Maria and Tina, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Maureen's Life will take place at a further date.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Rea (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Rea (née Doyle), Artane, Dublin / Castlecomer, Kilkenny, 11th April 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Sisters and staff of the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Susan, son-in-law Paddy, granddaughter Amy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

Betty’s funeral will take place privately due to Government restrictions at this time. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Betty, please do so to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

The late Mary Buggy Brennan

The death has occurred of Mary Buggy Brennan, formerly of Tourtane, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her son Liam. Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter Sharon, son Ken, brother Séan, sisters Annie and Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a further date.