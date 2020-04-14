Two quizzed following cannabis find in Gowran

Two people were questioned by gardaí in Gowran on Monday evening in relation to possession of cannabis.

Gardaí on patrol in Gowran attended an incident at a local church, where a number of young people had congregated around 8.30pm in the evening. They observed suspicious activity and, upon search, discovered someone to be in possession of around €100 worth of cannabis herb.

Two people, one of whom was under the age of 18, were questioned in relation to the discovery.