Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The late Eileen (Eily) Bowden (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Bowden (née Dowling) Balleen, Freshford, Kilkenny, suddenly at her residence. Wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Betty, brother Paddy, sister Agnes (Phelan), nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guidelines a private family, Funeral will take place on Thursday with burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford. If you wish please leave a message for Eileen's family in the condolence box on RIP.ie.

The late Billy Connolly

The death has occurred of Billy Connolly, Clowater, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Carlow. At St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, and late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, son Liam, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, granddaughter Sarah, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current HSE and Goverment guidlines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. If you wish to sympathise please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie.The family would like to thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time. A celebration of Billy's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Society of Ireland.

The late Seamus Croke

The death has occurred of Seamus Croke, Luffany, Carrigeen, Kilkenny.

Seamus passed away unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Pat and Janet, brothers Patrick and Sean, grandparents Helen (Griffin) and Mikie (Maher), Sean's partner Sarah, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to express their sympathy may use the on-line condolence book on RIP.ie.

The late Freddy Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Freddy Kavanagh, Fr Albert Place, Kilkenny City, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Kitty and son Richie, beloved father of Michael, Elizabeth, Freddie, Margaret, Mary and Martin, sadly missed by his family, his 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, brother Seán, sisters Betty, Nancy and Martha, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Freddy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Freddy's family can do so on RIP.ie.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online on Thursday, 16th April 2020, at noon at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.