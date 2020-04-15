Ormonde Street will be closed to traffic tomorrow due to burst water main repair

Ormonde Street in Kilkenny City will be closed to traffic tomorrow (Thursday) due to a burst water main.

Water will also be affected along the street with an outage from 7am to 9pm. Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Ormonde Street will be closed to traffic and local access only will be provided via Lower New Street. Ormonde Street Multi Storey Carpark will be closed tomorrow to facilitate these works.