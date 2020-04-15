Kilkenny oncology unit moves from St Luke's to Aut Even Hospital

The oncology unit at St Luke's Hospital has been moved to Aut Even Hospital and will remain there for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The CIVU, which was located in the Day Services Unit has now also been relocated to Aut Even Hospital. Contact 056-7775271.

All outpatient clinics with the exception of oncology and antenatal clinics have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

For day and inpatient surgeries, all non-urgent elective surgery has been postponed. Contact Reception on 056 7717097 or Nurses Station 056 771 7100.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at the local hospital. Visitors are not allowed except for:

Parents visiting children;

People visiting patients at end of life;

People assisting confused patients - for example, patients with dementia;

People visiting patients in critical care.

Do not visit the hospital if you have symptoms of coronavirus (high temperature, cough or shortness of breath).