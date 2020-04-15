Kilkenny's Amber Refuge urges community vigilance and welcomes new campaign

Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny has warned people to be vigilant for signs of domestic violence amid the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Manager of Amber Lisa Morris said that in these stressful circumstances that it was more important than ever that there was a strong community response to domestic violence. The Kilkenny centre provides emergency crisis refuge accommodation and support services to women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

“During Covid-19 we are being reminded that we are all in this together,” said Ms Morris.

“The response to domestic violence can be no different. We are asking people to be vigilant, to keep in touch with friends and family, to be aware that homes may not be safe and to be her voice in looking for support at a time when she may not be able to use her voice.”

Amber has welcomed the Government awareness and information campaign on domestic violence, launched on Good Friday, April 10. Ms Morris said that the campaign comes at a critical time for those who may be confined and isolated with their abuser in towns and townslands across Kilkenny and Carlow.

She said that the campaign was creative and strong in its message to survivors and communities that professional frontline supports in Kilkenny are open and operating. She encouraged people to call the service/helpline on 1850-424244 for support and advice.

“The most important message is that we are open and working to help protect women and children here in Kilkenny and Carlow,” she said.

“Covid-19 brings challenges but we are re-configuring and finding new, creative ways to help keep women safe. It is the silence that is ominous. Our greatest concern, four weeks into this pandemic, is that women may be finding it much more difficult to make contact for support.

“Previously women may have contacted services when they or their partners were at work or out of the house, or when children were in school. Those little windows of freedom are being cut down.”

Funding

Ms Morris also said that a strong awareness campaign must be matched with solid and reliable State funding so that Amber is adequately resourced to continue to re-home women or keep them safe in their homes.