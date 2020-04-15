Kilkenny gardaí hunt for thief who stole nurse's pink bicycle
The bike was taken from Dean Street and later recovered in the Castlecomer Road area
Did you see someone on this bike Saturday evening and Sunday?
A pink bicycle was stolen on Saturday from the Dean Street area of the city.
It's owned by a nurse at St Luke’s Hospital, and was her only means of transport to and from work. Gardaí located it on the Castlecomer Road on Sunday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing to identify a suspect. Did you see someone on this bike Saturday evening and Sunday?
Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on