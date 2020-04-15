No burglaries in Kilkenny in April so far
Gardaí urge homeowners and business owners to keep up their vigilance in the weeks ahead
There have been no reported burglaries in the Kilkenny Garda Division in April so far.
Last year, in the same time period, there were six reported burglaries in the division. Increased garda patrols are on the roads during the Covid-19 pandemic, and many people are at home at the moment.
Gardaí urge homeowners and business owners to keep up their vigilance in the weeks ahead.
