CORONAVIRUS
Reports that two workers at St Luke's in Kilkenny have died from Covid-19
No spokesperson from the Ireland East Hospital Group is available this evening.
The Kilkenny People has received word tonight that two workers at St Luke's Hospital have died from Covid-19.
No spokesperson from the Ireland East Hospital Group is available this evening.
It is understood that the two health service staff were in their 40s and 50s. It's reported that the woman died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man died at his home on Tuesday.
More as we get it.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on