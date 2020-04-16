Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 16, 2020

The late Jimmy Griffiths

The death has occurred of Jimmy Griffiths, Gowran Road, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Jimmy, beloved husband of Frances and much loved father of Liz and Robbie, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Dorothy, brother-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Jimmy's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Thomas (Tom) Blanche

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Blanche, Butts Green, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Thomas (Tom), sadly missed by his loving sister Ann (Foley), brother-in-law Martin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Tom's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Catherine Hickey (née Whelan)

The death has occurred of Catherine Hickey (née Whelan), 6A Butts Green, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / The Rower, Kilkenny.



(Formerly of Ballavarra, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny). Beloved daughter of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, son Christopher, daughter Mechaela, mother Josie, brothers Seán, Pat and Declan, sister Nora, mother-in-law Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines, Catherine will be laid to rest on Friday (April 17th) in St Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny, after a private family funeral. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

The late Jim Kenny

The death has occurred of Jim Kenny, Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. At his home. Pre-deceased by his father Ned and brother Brendan. Jim will be sadly missed by his son Cathal, mother Lena, brothers Padraig and Tony, niece Roisin, his extended family and many friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a Message of Sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Jim's Life will take place at a further date.