Kilkenny community mourns Jim Kenny, healthworker and volunteer

Tributes have been paid to Jim Kenny from Ballyragget, Kilkenny, a healthcare worker at St Luke's Hospital. He died earlier this week.

Mr Kenny was not in hospital when he died. He had been self-isolating at his home outside of the North Kilkenny village.

North Kilkenny Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick, who knew him well, said the community was shocked by his tragic death.

"He was a very kind man, a quiet man. He was a community hero involved in everything. He was a wonderful staff member at St Luke's Hospital. It is just tragic for him and the family," he said.

"He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. He was involved in everything - the Text Alert scheme, in everything. Just one of those guys there ready to give a helping hand. He would volunteer for everything - there was no job too little or large."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this. We are all in this together. And we have to work at it every day."