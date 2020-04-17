Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 17, 2020

The late Michael (Mikey) Colclough

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Colclough, Barna, Freshford, Kilkenny. He died in St Luke's Hospital. Father of the late Alan, Ian, Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, son David, daughters Eithne and Deirdre, grandson Dylan, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation. You may send a message of sympathy to Mikey's family in the online condolence box on RIP.ie.

The late Tom Holden

The death has occurred of Tom Holden, 42 Fairview, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Died 16th April 2020 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his daughter Maureen. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Bridie, his sons Seamus, Sean and Thomas, his sister Sally, his grandchildren, Derek, David, Sean and Eimear, his great-grandson Matthew, his daughters-in-law Mary, Noelle and Shearon, his nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place on Saturday morning (via Main Street) in conjunction with Government regulations. A celebratory Mass of Tom's life will take place at a later date. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

The late Jimmy Griffiths

The death has occurred of Jimmy Griffiths, Gowran Road, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, 15th April 2020, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Jimmy, beloved husband of Frances and much loved father of Liz and Robbie, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Dorothy, brother-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Jimmy's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.